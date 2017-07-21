Acacia Mining to resume dividends if Tanzania ban lifted: CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - Acacia Mining expects to reinstate dividends by the end of its financial year, its chief executive said, after the gold miner scrapped its first-half dividend for the first time on Friday following a ban on exports from Tanzania.

"We expect that following the negotiations ... there will be a resolution and we will achieve positive cash flow in the second half and when that occurs we would expect to announce a dividend in February," CEO Brad Gordon told Reuters.