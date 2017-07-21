Exclusive: Tanzania tells foreign Acacia Mining staff to leave

LONDON (Reuters) - Tanzania has asked foreign employees of London-listed Acacia Mining to leave the country in an escalation of a dispute that began in 2016 over allegations of tax evasion, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Two senior local staff of the mining firm, Tanzania's largest foreign investor, were detained and interrogated at an airport this week, the spokesperson confirmed. A source with direct knowledge of the matter said the arrests were related to the dispute.