April 7, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - The Academy of Country Music awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Following are a list of winners in key categories handed out during the show.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

George Strait

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Kacey Musgraves - “Same Trailer Different Park”

SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)

Lee Brice - “I Drive Your Truck”

(Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Jimmy Yeary)

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)

Miranda Lambert - “Mama’s Broken Heart”

(Producers: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Moore

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Florida Georgia Line

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Band Perry

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Michael Perry

