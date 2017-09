The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) said it would buy privately held Acano Ltd, which provides video conferencing hardware and software, for $700 million in cash and equity awards.

The networking giant said London-based Acano’s employees who join Cisco will receive additional retention-based incentives.