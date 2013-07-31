FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accenture in talks to acquire rival Booz & Co: WSJ
July 31, 2013

Accenture in talks to acquire rival Booz & Co: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Management consulting firm Accenture Plc (ACN.N) is in talks to acquire rival Booz & Co, a deal that would beef up its strategy and operations consulting services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Acquisition-hungry Accenture has this year announced it would be acquiring London-based global service design consultancy Fjord and digital marketing company Acquity Group as well as Mortgage Cadence, a loan origination software company.

Representatives for Accenture were not available for comment after normal business hours. A spokeswoman for Booz & Co said the firm does not address market or media speculation pertaining to it.

Accenture has about 266,000 employees worldwide and net revenues of $27.9 billion for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2012, the company’s website said.

Booz & Co has over 3,000 employees globally, according to information on the company’s website. It ended discussions of a possible merger with A.T. Kearney, another management consulting firm, in July 2010.

Accenture cut its full-year outlook last month, citing a pullback in spending by its consulting business clients, after reporting third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
