a year ago
Accenture CEO diagnosed with colon cancer, recovering from surgery
#Business News
July 6, 2016 / 8:59 PM / a year ago

Accenture CEO diagnosed with colon cancer, recovering from surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pierre Nanterme, Chief executive of Accenture's Financial Services operating group, attends the French employers' body MEDEF union summer forum on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, in this file photo dated September 2, 2011.Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc said Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme was diagnosed with colon cancer and is currently recovering from a surgery.

"I have been advised by my doctors that I will be able to stay actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the company throughout this process," Nanterme said in a statement.

Other CEOs diagnosed in the past with cancer include healthcare IT company Cerner Corp's Neal Patterson, JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Lloyd Blankfein.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru

