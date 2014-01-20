FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accenture to buy ClientHouse for undisclosed amount
#Technology News
January 20, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Accenture to buy ClientHouse for undisclosed amount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Accenture Ltd on Monday said it would buy cloud computing services provider ClientHouse as part of a plan to expand its capabilities in Europe.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ClientHouse is an independent provider of cloud computing services from Salesforce.com, as well as Veeva Systems, which provides cloud-based services to biotech companies, Accenture said in a statement.

Shares of Accenture closed Friday at $84.43.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

