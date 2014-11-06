Spain's Acciona hit by new energy rules; Gamesa recovers

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Acciona (ANA.MC) posted an 8 percent drop in nine-month core profit as new energy rules hampered growth in its water and infrastructure divisions, while profits at wind turbine builder Gamesa GAM.MC rose after restructuring efforts.

Acciona’s wind farms have been particularly hard hit by measures from the Spanish government to mend a multi-billion-euro gap between regulated energy prices and costs, including a power generation tax and subsidy cuts.

Gamesa, meanwhile, has overcome results weakness after a major restructuring plan helped net profit double to 64 million euros ($79 million), putting the company on track to meeting full-year targets.

Acciona earlier this year sold a one-third stake in its international energy business to private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) to help its finances and the two companies are now planning to list a so-called “yieldco” holding the assets next year.

Its nine-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 771 million euros ($957 million), while net profit nearly doubled to 149 million euros, thanks to one-time gains from asset sales.

Acciona now plans to sell its Transmediterranea shipping business as part of a drive to sell non-core assets and stabilize debt. Net debt stood at 5.92 billion euros at the end of September, without including cash proceeds from the KKR deal.

“On Transmediterranea we’re still in advanced discussions with several interested parties but it’s difficult to predict the timing on a potential agreement, or whether there will be an agreement at all,” management said on a conference call.