FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acco Brands cuts 2012 forecast, shares plunge
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 9, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Acco Brands cuts 2012 forecast, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Office products maker Acco Brands Corp (ACCO.N) cut its 2012 forecast due to a fall in demand in Europe, sending its shares down as much as 14 percent.

Acco Brands lowered its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between 82 and 85 cents per share from $1.06 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The stock was one of the biggest percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.

The company also cut its full-year sales estimate to between $1.90 billion and $1.95 billion. It had earlier forecast sales to be flat over 2011 levels at about $2.06 billion. The new forecast is also below analysts’ average estimate of $2.00 billion.

Acco makes computer-related office products, supplies and laminating and binding equipment for markets in North America, Europe and Australia.

“Two-thirds of the reduction in the sales guidance is due to the further softening in Europe,” Chief Executive Robert Keller told analysts on a conference call.

For the second quarter, net income from continuing operations rose to $94.2 million, or 98 cents per share from $6.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 26 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $438.7 million, helped by its acquisition of MeadWestvaco Corp’s MWV.N consumer and office products business, but still missed estimates of $468.3 million.

Acco International, which accounts for the company’s business in Europe and Australia, reported a 7 percent decline in net sales on planned exits of low margin products and weak demand.

The company walked away from about $40 million of revenue in Europe during the quarter, Keller said.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company, which have fallen about 40 percent in the last four months, were trading down 12 percent at $7.75 at midday on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore, ; Editing by Maju Samuel, Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.