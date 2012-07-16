FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accor buys Mexico's Grupo Posadas for $275 million
July 16, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Accor buys Mexico's Grupo Posadas for $275 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) said on Monday it had acquired Mexican hotel outfit Grupo Posadas for $275 million, in an effort to improve its exposure to emerging markets.

The purchase includes 15 hotels located in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. It also includes a secured pipeline of 14 hotels under contract and the acquisition of two brands operated by Grupo Posadas, Ceasar Park and Ceasar Business.

The deal should close by the end of 2012, Accor said.

Reporting by Nina Sovich

