5 months ago
AccorHotels, Edmond de Rothschild in talks to buy Potel & Chabot
#Deals
March 27, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

AccorHotels, Edmond de Rothschild in talks to buy Potel & Chabot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on the facade of the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, April 22, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - AccorHotels (ACCP.PA) and French investment firm Edmond de Rothschild are in talks to buy Groupe Potel & Chabot, a company with sales of around 100 million euros ($105 million) which runs upmarket conference centers and hospitality events.

The acquisition of Potel & Chabot will strengthen AccorHotels' hospitality business, with Accor having recently made similar acquisitions such as its $2.7 billion takeover of FRHI Holdings, which owns the Fairmont, Raffles, and Swissotel brands.

"The combination of their knowledge with our leading positions in luxury hospitality, private rental and concierge services will provide our clients with unique services and expertise regarding tailor-made events," AccorHotels Deputy Chief Executive Sven Boinet said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

