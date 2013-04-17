Accor first-quarter revenue slips as Southern Europe weighs

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor (ACCP.PA), said on Wednesday that weak demand for budget hotels in Southern Europe weighed on first-quarter sales and said it expected the trend to continue in the second quarter.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott MAR.N and Starwood HOT.N chains said revenue in the first three months of 2013 reached 1.227 billion euros ($1.61 billion), a like-for-like decline of 0.1 percent.

This marked a slowdown from like-for-like growth of 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.