Accor first-quarter sales growth slows with France

An illustration picture shows loyalty guest cards of Europe's largest hotel group Accor displayed on a desk in Paris August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor (ACCP.PA), said on Thursday that year-on-year sales growth slowed in the first-quarter mostly due to weaker demand in France.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott (MAR.O) and Starwood HOT.N chains said it expected difficulties encountered in the French market to continue in the second quarter.

Revenue in the first three months of 2014 reached 1.135 billion euros, a reported decline of 5.5 percent due to weaker currencies in emerging markets.

Revenue rose 2.1 percent on like-for-like basis, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures.

This marked a slowdown from like-for-like growth of 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013.