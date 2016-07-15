FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Accordia Golf soars, sources say MBK Partners to buy company
July 15, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Accordia Golf soars, sources say MBK Partners to buy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A golfer plays a shot at Accordia Golf's Narashino Country Club King & Queen Course in Inzai, east of Tokyo June 11, 2007.Toru Hanai (JAPAN)

TOKYO (Reuters) - Accordia Golf 2131.T shares rose as much as 13 percent on Friday after sources told Reuters that South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners is planning to buy the Japanese golf course operator in a deal that could value the company as much as 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

As of 0408 GMT, shares of Accordia were up 9.2 percent at 1,178 yen after touching 1,218 yen, their highest since September.

The company said in a statement that such a plan has been under consideration but that it has nothing to disclose at this stage.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher

