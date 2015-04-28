Global accounting body delays revenue rule to 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - A global accounting rule-setter has voted to delay by one year until 2018 sweeping new rules that would change the way companies recognize revenue, moving in line with a similar pushback in the United States.

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) said in a statement on Tuesday that early application of the standard would still be permitted for those companies that wanted to do so.

IASB rules are used in over 100 countries, including at 8,000 listed companies in the European Union, but the United States continues to have its own set of rules though several have been aligned with the IASB, including on revenue recognition.

The U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) said this month there should be a delay to 2018, giving the IASB little practical choice.

The IASB said it wanted to keep its start date aligned with the United States and to give more time for discussion on “proposed clarifications” to the standard.