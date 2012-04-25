FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accretive Health plunges on allegations it broke laws
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 25, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Accretive Health plunges on allegations it broke laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Accretive Health Inc AH.N plunged as much as 29 percent after Minnesota’s attorney general alleged that the collection agency had violated patient privacy and debt collection laws.

Attorney General Lori Swanson accused the company of placing debt collectors in emergency rooms and demanding payments from patients before they receive treatment.

Shares of the Chicago-based company were down 27 percent at $13.42 on Wednesday in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched an 18-month low of $13.13.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.