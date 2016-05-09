AC/DC's first concert with new member Axl Rose

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs during the Sweden Rock Festival 2010 in Solvesborg, Sweden, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix Sweden

LISBON - - Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose made his debut with AC/DC while standing in for lead singer Brian Johnson at a concert in Lisbon on Saturday, as a part of the band’s world tour.

AC/DC, known for songs such as “Highway to Hell” and “Back in Black”, had to reschedule dates on the U.S. leg of the “Rock or Bust” tour in March after Johnson, 68, was advised by doctors to stop touring “or risk total hearing loss”.

Rose was announced as a replacement a month later.

Fans from around Europe traveled to Lisbon to watch the concert, giving Rose the thumbs up.

“You couldn’t even tell the difference in the vocals,” one Portuguese fan said. “You just have to like and love it.”