Hera shareholders approve merger with Acegas
October 15, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Hera shareholders approve merger with Acegas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOLOGNA, Italy (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italian utility Hera (HRA.MI) approved on Monday a merger with smaller peer Acegas-APS AEG.MI, clearing the way for the creation of Italy’s second-biggest regional authority.

The merger is set to create a group with combined revenues in 2011 of almost 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion).

A Hera shareholder meeting overwhelmingly approved the transaction, with 99.9 percent of those attending voting in favor. Acegas’ main shareholders had already given their backing to the deal.

Hera Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano told the meeting the combined group was ready to grow further through tie-ups.

Italy’s regional utilities are seeking to expand to allow them to better compete with larger energy players and to cope with fallout from a growing sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)

