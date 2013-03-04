FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AcelRx pain treatment meets late-stage study goal
March 4, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug-device combination for post-operative pain met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients who have undergone major open abdominal surgery.

AcelRx shares jumped 10 percent to $5.49 after the bell on Monday.

The top-line results reported from a 178-patient study of AcelRx’s sublingual Sufentanil NanoTab PCA system showed that the patient-controlled drug-device combination helped reduce pain significantly compared with a placebo, the company said.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

