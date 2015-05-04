FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA rejects AcelRx's request for meeting on pain drug device
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 4, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

FDA rejects AcelRx's request for meeting on pain drug device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo at the lobby of its headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said a division of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected the company’s request for a meeting to discuss the need for an additional trial of its pain drug device, Zalviso.

The company’s shares fell about 32 percent to $2.85 in after-market trading on Monday after the FDA also restated its view that the additional study was needed.

The agency, in March, asked AcelRx to conduct the study to evaluate risks associated with the device, specifically issues relating to inadvertent dispensing.

The additional trial is likely to push Zalviso’s approval to the end of 2016, against the previous estimate of early 2016, according to analysts.

“We are consulting with our regulatory, legal and clinical advisors to determine our next steps,” the company said.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.