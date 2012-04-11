FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AcelRx wins U.S. patents for pain treatment
#Health News
April 11, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 6 years

AcelRx wins U.S. patents for pain treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. patent office granted two patents on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s methods for managing post-operative pain.

AcelRx said the notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office could provide protection to its NanoTab technology for delivering a pain drug, sufentanil, till at least Feb, 2029.

A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO decides that a patent can be granted after a company has applied for one.

AcelRx’s shares closed at $3.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

