Acer elects founder as new chairman in reshuffle
#Technology News
November 21, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

Acer elects founder as new chairman in reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors try Acer laptops at the Acer booth at the 2013 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 4, 2013. Computex, the world's second largest computer show, runs from June 4 to 8. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Ailing computer maker Acer Inc announced Thursday that it has elected founder Stan Shih as the new chairman after the company announced a restructuring plan earlier this month following several quarters of disappointing earnings.

The company said that Shih will take over as chairman and interim corporate president with immediate effect. Current corporate president Jim Wong will step down.

The company had said two weeks ago that Wong would succeed J.T. Wang as chief executive while Wang would stay on as chairman until June.

Earlier this month the company reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss, which prompted then-CEO Wang to resign and the company to announce a 7 percent reduction in its workforce.

The role of CEO will be abolished with its duties transferred to the company chairman or president, the company said on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
