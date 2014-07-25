Taiwan's Acer shipments grew faster than industry average in second quarter: CEO

An employee uses an Acer laptop at the company's booth during the 2014 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc saw quarter-on-quarter shipments growth that exceeded the PC industry average in the April-June period, the company’s chief executive said.

The beleaguered computer maker, which eked out a net profit in the first quarter after three straight quarters of losses, has turned a corner and will remain “on track” in the third quarter, chief executive Jason Chen told reporters.

The comments were reported by Taiwanese media on Friday and confirmed to Reuters by a company representative.

Products such as the Chromebook, which has seen on-year sales more than double so far this year, Chen said, are the main drivers of the company’s optimistic outlook.

Acer will report its second-quarter earnings in the coming weeks.

Chip maker Intel Corp recently issued a sunny revenue forecast amid improving fortunes in PCs worldwide.

Acer shares were trading up 3.25 percent Friday, versus a fall of 0.61 percent in the main TAIEX index.