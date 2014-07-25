FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Acer shipments grew faster than industry average in second quarter: CEO
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 25, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Acer shipments grew faster than industry average in second quarter: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee uses an Acer laptop at the company's booth during the 2014 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc saw quarter-on-quarter shipments growth that exceeded the PC industry average in the April-June period, the company’s chief executive said.

The beleaguered computer maker, which eked out a net profit in the first quarter after three straight quarters of losses, has turned a corner and will remain “on track” in the third quarter, chief executive Jason Chen told reporters.

The comments were reported by Taiwanese media on Friday and confirmed to Reuters by a company representative.

Products such as the Chromebook, which has seen on-year sales more than double so far this year, Chen said, are the main drivers of the company’s optimistic outlook.

Acer will report its second-quarter earnings in the coming weeks.

Chip maker Intel Corp recently issued a sunny revenue forecast amid improving fortunes in PCs worldwide.

Acer shares were trading up 3.25 percent Friday, versus a fall of 0.61 percent in the main TAIEX index.

Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.