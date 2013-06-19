FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acer sees tablet, notebook PC shipments to be flat in second quarter
#Technology News
June 19, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Acer sees tablet, notebook PC shipments to be flat in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acer laptops are displayed in a computer mall in Taipei March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Acer Inc, the world’s No.4 PC vendor, said on Wednesday that it expects notebook and tablet PC shipment to be flat in the second quarter from the first quarter, versus an prediction of 0-5 percent growth made in April.

Acer Chairman J.T. Wang made the comment to reporters at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting.

Early this month, Wang told Reuters in an interview that he expects up to 80 percent of Acer’s products to have touch-screen technology by next year or the year after, hoping new tablets and touch-notebook computers will revive its sales in a PC market where quarterly shipments are at their lowest in nearly four years.

Acer said its sales were 19 percent lower in the first five months than in the same period a year ago.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill

