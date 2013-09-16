FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS places Acerinox package at 8.15 euros per share
September 16, 2013 / 6:38 PM / 4 years ago

UBS places Acerinox package at 8.15 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - UBS investment bank said it placed a 1.91 percent stake in Spanish stainless steel company Acerinox (ACX.MC) at 8.15 euros per share in an accelerated deal on Monday.

The sale price represented a discount of 1.2 percent to Acerinox’s closing price, according to Reuters calculations. The seller was Casa Grande de Cartagena, an investment vehicle for the Del Pino family, founders of Spanish construction firm Ferrovial.

UBS said it sold the shares to “qualified buyers” that it did not identify.

Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz

