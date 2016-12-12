Achaogen Inc's plazomicin, being developed to fight multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, was successful in two pivotal studies, prompting the company to proceed with regulatory submissions in the United States and Europe.

The company's shares jumped nearly 44 percent to $7.55 in premarket trading on Monday.

In a late-stage trial called EPIC, plazomicin was found to be as effective as the broad spectrum antibiotic, meropenem, in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis, Achaogen said.

A complicated urinary tract infection is associated with an underlying condition, which increases the risk of failing antibacterial therapy. Pyelonephritis typically occurs when bacteria migrate from the bladder to the kidney, infecting the organ.

In a separate late-stage study called CARE involving patients with serious infections due to carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE), treatment with the drug resulted in a lower rate of mortality or serious complications, compared with colistin therapy, one of the few remaining antibiotics used to treat CRE.

Achaogen said it plans to submit a marketing application, including data from both studies, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2017 and the European Medicines Agency in 2018.

William Blair's Katherine Xu has forecast peak plazomicin sales of $270 million for cUTI and $70 million for CRE in 2031, in a client note published in November.

