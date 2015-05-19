FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Achillion partners with J&J to develop hepatitis C drugs
#Deals
May 19, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Achillion partners with J&J to develop hepatitis C drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to develop and market its hepatitis C drugs including an oral regimen that could work on all genotypes and shorten treatment time.

Achillion will be eligible for milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion related to the development, regulatory approval and sales of the drugs.

Johnson & Johnson will also invest $225 million in Achillion in return for about 18.4 million unregistered shares at $12.25 per share.

Achillion is developing three hepatitis C drugs -- ACH-3102 and sovaprevir in mid-stage trials and ACH-3422 in early-stage trials.

ACH-3102, which was granted fast-track designation in the United States, will be part of the oral regimen that could shorten treatment time to six weeks by 2018, the companies said on a call with analysts.

Gilead Sciences Inc’s recently approved pill Harvoni requires at least eight weeks of treatment. The pill combines two of Gilead’s other drugs - ledipasvir and sovaldi.

The fight against hepatitis C has made huge gains in recent years. A couple of years ago, patients needed 48 weeks of treatment with drugs that had harsh side effects. They cured only about 40 percent of patients.

The new all-oral treatments seek to replace injectable interferon and its flu-like side effects as well as an older drug called ribavirin that caused anemia and other problems.

Achillion’s shares closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
