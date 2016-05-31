FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AC Immune files for U.S. IPO to develop Alzheimer's drug
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 31, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

AC Immune files for U.S. IPO to develop Alzheimer's drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swiss biotech firm AC Immune SA filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

AC Immune, backed by German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, said it plans to use proceeds from the IPO to develop products, including Alzheimer’s drug crenezumab.

Crenezumab, which AC Immune licensed to Roche Holding AG’s Genentech division in 2006, targets protein plaques found in brains of patients with Alzheimer‘s.

The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Leerink Partners were underwriting the IPO. (1.usa.gov/25xy2wv)

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ACIU.”

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Richa Naidu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.