Factbox - Key nominees for the Academy of Country Music awards

(Reuters) - Nominees for the 49th Academy of Country Music awards, one of country music’s top honors, were announced on Wednesday. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Las Vegas hosted by singers Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan on April 6.
Following are a list of nominees in key categories.
Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert
Blake Shelton
George Strait
Taylor Swift
Jason Aldean
Lee Brice
Luke Bryan
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Sheryl Crow
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
“Based on a True Story...” - Blake Shelton
“Crash My Party” - Luke Bryan
“Here’s to the Good Times” - Florida Georgia Line
“Same Trailer Different Park” - Kacey Musgraves
“Two Lanes of Freedom” - Tim McGraw
SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)
“Every Storm (Runs out of Water)” - Gary Allan (written by Gary Allan, Hillary Lindsey, Matthew Warren)
“I Drive Your Truck” - Lee Brice (written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Jimmy Yeary)
“Mama’s Broken Heart” - Miranda Lambert (written by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)
“Mine Would Be You” - Blake Shelton (written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Deric Ruttan)
“Wagon Wheel” - Darius Rucker featuring Lady Antebellum (written by Bob Dylan, Ketch Secor)
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)
“Cruise” - Florida Georgia Line (produced by Joey Moi)
“Highway Don’t Care” - Tim McGraw featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban (produced by Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw)
“I Drive Your Truck” - Lee Brice (produced by Lee Brice, Kyle Jacobs, Matt McClure)
“Mama’s Broken Heart” - Miranda Lambert (produced by Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf)
“Wagon Wheel” - Darius Rucker (produced by Frank Rogers)
Big & Rich
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Love and Theft
Thompson Square
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band
Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Nick Zieminski