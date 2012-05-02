FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acme Packet profit beats; affirms FY view
May 2, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Acme Packet profit beats; affirms FY view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Acme Packet Inc APKT.O posted a first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations and the company affirmed its full-year outlook saying it expects more orders from customers in the second half of the year.

Acme, which competes with Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) and Sonus Networks (SONS.O), said it expects sequential revenue growth in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The company affirmed its full-year outlook of adjusted earnings of 96 cents to $1 a share and said it expects 2012 revenue to grow 10 percent year-over-year, translating into about $337 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 99 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $336.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, the company earned $2.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $13.7 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Acme, which counts Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA, Nokia Siemens Networks and Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) among its customers, earned 17 cents a share.

Net revenue fell 4 percent $70.8 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 16 cents a share, on revenue of $69.3 million.

The company’s shares rose 10 percent to $30.98 in extended trading. They closed at $28.22 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

