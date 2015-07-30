FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi to finalize AC Milan stake sale after summer: source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi to finalize AC Milan stake sale after summer: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AC Milan's flag waves in front of San Siro stadium in Milan April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is to sign a binding pre-accord to sell 48 percent of his AC Milan soccer club to Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol in the next few days with a final deal to be inked after the summer, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Serie A soccer club is owned by Fininvest, Berlusconi’s family holding company which also controls Italian TV broadcaster Mediaset and publisher Mondadori.

Berlusconi gave his blessing to sell the stake to a consortium led by Taechaubol in June, giving the prospective buyer eight weeks of exclusive talks to finalize a deal. This deadline expires at the end of July.

AC Milan, seven times European champions, have been a central part of Berlusconi’s media and political empire for three decades. But the club has lost some of its shine in recent years.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.