Acorda's multiple sclerosis drug faces generic threat
June 26, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

Acorda's multiple sclerosis drug faces generic threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc said Actavis Plc plans to market a generic version of Acorda’s multiple sclerosis treatment, Ampyra.

Ampyra, which was approved in January 2010, had net sales of $72.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

Acorda said Actavis has submitted a marketing approval application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of the drug.

Acorda said it intends to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights.

Reporting By Penumudi Amrutha; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

