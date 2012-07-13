Acron says will buy even minority stake in Tarnow

WARSAW (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron (AKRN.MM) will pursue its bid for Poland’s top chemical group Tarnow ATTP.WA even if it fails to secure majority shareholding in the state-controlled group, Acron’s deputy chief told Reuters on Friday.

“Our goal in this transaction is to achieve at least a significant minority in Tarnow’s shareholding structure, which would allow us to build a strong relationship with the Treasury and the management board,” Vladimir Kantor said.

He added Acron currently controls 1.2 percent in Tarnow. The Russian group on Friday hiked its bid for Tarnow by 25 percent to value the target company at 1.96 billion zlotys ($567 million), increasing the pressure on a reluctant Polish government to accept a deal.

“The Treasury made its position clear. There are a lot of issues such as gas supply, social issues and we understand why they are careful,” Kantor said.

“Of course we see that in the past there were some tensions between our countries, why should we live with the past? Economic collaboration is a good standing pointy for better relations.”