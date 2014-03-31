Financial holding group Alba sells 1.3 percent of Spanish builder ACS

The logo of Spanish construction, energy and services group ACS is seen during the company's annual shareholders meeting in Madrid May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish financial holding group Corporacion Financiera Alba (ALB.MC) said on Monday it had sold a 1.3 percent stake in builder ACS (ACS.MC), making a capital gain of 46.2 million euros ($64 million).

Alba, which belongs to the Spanish investment group March, said it had sold 4.1 million shares, for a total of 117.1 million euros, cutting its stake in ACS to just under 15 percent.

At 28.515 euros, the shares were sold for the same price as ACS’ close.

($1 = 0.7256 Euros)