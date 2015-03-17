FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actavis says Allergan's Pyott won't join new company's board
#Business News
March 17, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Actavis says Allergan's Pyott won't join new company's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Allergan CEO David Pyotton speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actavis Plc ACT.N said on Tuesday that Allergan Inc’s (AGN.N) top executive David Pyott will not join the combined company’s board of directors after all.

Pyott, who had run Allergan since 1998 before agreeing to the company’s purchase by Actavis last year, had previously said he was considering a role on the board. Actavis closed on its $70 billion purchase of the Botox maker on Tuesday.

“I am excited for the opportunity to pursue new interests, including my work with a few public company boards, several universities in the U.S. and the UK and ophthalmic charities whose goals are to improve eye health in emerging markets,” Pyott said in a statement.

Actavis, which plans to change its name to Allergan, said its newly configured board would have 12 members including two from Allergan’s existing board, Michael Gallagher and Peter McDonnell.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

