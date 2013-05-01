FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actavis buys antibiotic vaginal gel from Valeant for $55 million
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 1, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Actavis buys antibiotic vaginal gel from Valeant for $55 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc bought the global rights to Canadian firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s antibiotic vaginal gel for about $55 million.

The two companies, which were reported to be discussing a possible merger, said if Actavis chooses to launch an authorized generic for the product, Metronidazole 1.3 percent Vaginal Gel, it would share the gross profits of the generic with Valeant.

The gel is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of a common bacterial infection of the vagina, and is expected to be launched in the United States in mid-2014.

A proposed merger of Actavis and larger Canadian rival Valeant was put on hold after the companies failed to agree to the terms of a deal, a source told Reuters last week.

Valeant was seeking to buy Actavis for $13 billion, the source said, which would have created a combined company with a market value of $35 billion.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.