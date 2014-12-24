FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA denies approval for Actavis hypertension treatment
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 24, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

FDA denies approval for Actavis hypertension treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Generic drug maker Actavis Plc said the U.S. health regulator denied an approval for its hypertension treatment, a fixed-dose combination of nebivolol and valsartan.

The company said it would review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s complete response letter and decide on appropriate next steps.

The regulator issues a complete response letter when a new or generic treatment cannot be approved in its current form.

Actavis did not give any further details on the contents of the letter.

In a study, the drug combination was found more effective in reducing blood pressure in patients of hypertension, compared with independent doses of nebivolol and valsartan, Actavis said.

The company’s shares closed at $254.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(This story corrects paragraph 6 to say Wednesday, not Thursday)

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.