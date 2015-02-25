FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actavis' superbug antibiotic gets U.S. approval
#Health News
February 25, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Actavis' superbug antibiotic gets U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday Actavis Plc’s antibiotic to treat two infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs.

The decision comes after a panel advising the agency recommended approval of the drug, Avycaz, in December.

The drug, used in combination with generic antibiotic metronidazole, aims to treat adults with complicated intra-abdominal and urinary tract infections and who have limited or no alternative treatment options. (1.usa.gov/1EsTGpx)

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

