Actavis' superbug antibiotic gets U.S. approval

(Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday Actavis Plc’s antibiotic to treat two infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs.

The decision comes after a panel advising the agency recommended approval of the drug, Avycaz, in December.

The drug, used in combination with generic antibiotic metronidazole, aims to treat adults with complicated intra-abdominal and urinary tract infections and who have limited or no alternative treatment options. (1.usa.gov/1EsTGpx)