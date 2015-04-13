U.S. court weighs whether to let Actavis drop Alzheimer's drug

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actavis Plc urged a U.S. appeals court on Monday to allow it to discontinue a top-selling Alzheimer’s drug in favor of a pricier extended-release version, a move that New York’s attorney general has said would suppress generic competition.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals peppered attorneys for Actavis and for the attorney general with questions, although the judges gave no clear indication of how they would rule.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed an antitrust lawsuit against Dublin-based Actavis last year in Manhattan federal court after the company said it was planning to discontinue Namenda IR in favor of Namenda XR. The two drugs have the same active ingredient, but Namenda XR is taken once daily instead of twice.

The lawsuit claimed that by forcing patients to switch to the new version, Actavis hoped to stave off competition from drugmakers who are expected to release generic versions of Namenda IR in July.

In December, U.S. District Robert Sweet ordered the drugmaker to keep Namenda IR on the market.

Lisa Blatt, a lawyer who represents Actavis, told the appeals court on Monday that Actavis would suffer about $200 million in lost sales if it were not allowed to discontinue the older drug.

Urging the appeals court to overturn Sweet’s order, Blatt said using aggressive tactics against generic competitors was not illegal. “There’s a difference between being against competitors and being against competition,” she said.

Anisha Dasgupta, representing the state, told the judges there was no business reason for Actavis to drop the older drug other than suppressing competition.

Further raising the stakes for when generic versions of Namenda IR come on the market, about 30 U.S. states, including New York, have laws requiring pharmacists to substitute a generic drug for a brand-name drug whenever an exact equivalent is available.

Circuit Judge Reena Raggi, one of the three judges on the panel, said those state laws helped to form a competitive market, and she asked Blatt why frustrating the laws would not be an antitrust violation by Actavis.

Blatt responded that it would be unworkable to connect antitrust enforcement to an uneven patchwork of state laws.

The case is People of the State of New York v. Actavis Plc, et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, No. 14-4624.