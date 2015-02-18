FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actavis CEO expects further pharmaceutical industry consolidation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 18, 2015 / 4:59 PM / 3 years ago

Actavis CEO expects further pharmaceutical industry consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Actavis PLC ACT.NChief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said on Wednesday that the pharmaceutical industry will continue to consolidate because of inefficiencies in research and development and product commercialization.

“I think you will see a continued consolidation over the next several years,” Saunders told analysts and investors at a meeting. Actavis is currently awaiting regulatory and other approvals for its purchase of Allergan Inc(AGN.N).

“Will we continue to be an acquirer? Will people look at buying us? I can’t predict what others will do, but I think it will take an awfully large premium to acquire a company this special,” he said.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.