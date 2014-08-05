FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Actavis forecasts profit below estimates
August 5, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker Actavis forecasts profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Generic drug maker Actavis Plc’s ACT.N full-year profit forecast missed analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down about 3 percent in premarket trading.

Actavis said it expects profit of $13.02-$13.32 per share for the year ending December, below Wall Street estimates of $13.73 per share.

The company reported a net profit of $48.7 million, or 28 cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $564.8 million, or $4.27 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Actavis earned $3.42 per share in the second quarter.

Revenue increased to $2.67 billion from $1.99 billion.

The Dublin-based company’s shares closed at $215.77 on New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(This story has been refiled to add the word “December” in the second paragraph)

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

