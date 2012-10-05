FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watson's buy of Swiss Actavis approved in EU
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 5, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Watson's buy of Swiss Actavis approved in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N secured EU regulatory clearance on Friday to buy Swiss peer Actavis Group for at least 4.25 billion euros ($5.53 billion) to reinforce its international reach.

Watson, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of generic drugs, said in April that the deal would immediately boost earnings. It forecast synergies of more than $300 million within three years.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not hurt competition.

“The investigation showed that despite significant changes in the competitive situation in some of the markets, a sufficient number of credible and strong competitors will continue to exercise a competitive constraint on the merged entity,” the EU watchdog said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Ben Deighton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.