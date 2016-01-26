FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actelion receives Canada approval for Uptravi
#Health News
January 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Actelion receives Canada approval for Uptravi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows Swiss biotech group Actelion Headquarters in Allschwil near Basel February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX, Europe’s biggest biotech firm, said on Tuesday that Health Canada had granted a notice of compliance for Uptravi, a new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.

The approval is “a major milestone”, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said in a statement, adding that the company is working to make the drug available to patients in Canada “as soon as possible”.

Analysts have said Uptravi could reap more than $1 billion in global sales annually at its peak.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
