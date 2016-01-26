Actelion receives Canada approval for Uptravi

ZURICH (Reuters) - Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX, Europe’s biggest biotech firm, said on Tuesday that Health Canada had granted a notice of compliance for Uptravi, a new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.

The approval is “a major milestone”, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said in a statement, adding that the company is working to make the drug available to patients in Canada “as soon as possible”.

Analysts have said Uptravi could reap more than $1 billion in global sales annually at its peak.