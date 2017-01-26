Advisers could land $100 million payday from Actelion sale

LONDON (Reuters) - Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion (ATLN.S), the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.

Four investment banks will share the advisory pot; J&J could cough up $30-$40 million in fees to its advisers, Lazard and Citi, while Actelion is expected to pay $45-$60 million to Bank of America and Credit Suisse, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.

Lazard, which acted as lead adviser to J&J, is set to earn the most, followed by Bank of America, which acted as Actelion's lead adviser.

The deal is the biggest takeover with a European pharma business as target since Sanofi-Synthelabo acquired rival Aventis 13 years ago to forge what is now Sanofi (SASY.PA).

It ranks as the third biggest globally in any sector this year, after British American Tobacco's (BATS.L) $49.4 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc RAI.N and a $49 billion all-share merger between Italy's Luxottica (LUX.MI) and France's Essilor (ESSI.PA) to create a global eyewear powerhouse.

The sale of Actelion, announced on Thursday after weeks of exclusive negotiations, is yet another windfall for M&A bankers, showing that Europe remains an attractive region for corporate deals despite uncertainty over Brexit and upcoming elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Global M&A activity fell 16 percent in 2016, while acquisitions of European companies dropped 13 percent to $756 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Advisory fees attached to global M&A deals fell 2 percent to $27 billion.