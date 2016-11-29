LONDON/ZURICH U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is raising its offer for Swiss biotech group Actelion (ATLN.S) in an attempt to win it over for a takeover, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Actelion shares rose more than 9 percent to a record 211.10 Swiss francs, rebounding from negative territory.

The source said Johnson & Johnson increased its offer amid reluctance by the Swiss biotechnology company.

Differences between how the world's biggest maker of healthcare products and Actelion view a transaction have emerged, with Actelion seeking a new, major shareholder in a merged entity and Johnson & Johnson favoring a standard deal in which it would own all of the Swiss company, the source said.

The talks between the two companies had begun in October.

Actelion was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Johnson & Johnson declined comment.

The companies had confirmed last week they were in talks about a possible transaction.

