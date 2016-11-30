FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Actelion shares fall on report it rejects J&J offer
November 30, 2016 / 4:53 PM / 9 months ago

Actelion shares fall on report it rejects J&J offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows Swiss biotech group Actelion Headquarters in Allschwil near Basel February 17, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss biotech company Actelion fell more than 6 percent after news outlet streetinsider.com reported on Wednesday the company had rejected a full takeover offer by U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson and may sell a unit.

Actelion declined to comment on the report, which cited an unidentified source, and referred to a statement the company had published on Friday. The companies had confirmed last week they were in talks about a possible transaction.

Reporting by Paul Arnold, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
