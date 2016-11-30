Actelion shares fall on report it rejects J&J offer

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss biotech company Actelion fell more than 6 percent after news outlet streetinsider.com reported on Wednesday the company had rejected a full takeover offer by U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson and may sell a unit.

Actelion declined to comment on the report, which cited an unidentified source, and referred to a statement the company had published on Friday. The companies had confirmed last week they were in talks about a possible transaction.