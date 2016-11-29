FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Actelion shares plunge on report it eyes 'complicated' J&J deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 29, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

Actelion shares plunge on report it eyes 'complicated' J&J deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows Swiss biotech group Actelion Headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland, February 17, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss biotech company Actelion (ATLN.S) plunged on Tuesday after a report the company was not actively considering selling itself, but instead weighing a "complicated deal" to link with U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

Actelion shares fell more than 8 percent in early trading, after having risen sharply over the last four days to value the company at about $20 billion amid takeover speculation.

Johnson & Johnson approached Actelion Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel expecting him to reject a takeover, so it instead has focused on another proposal to take a major stake in the Swiss company while leaving it independent, the Financial Times reported late on Monday.

Actelion declined to comment on the FT report. A Johnson & Johnson spokesman also declined comment.

Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.