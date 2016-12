French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) is in advanced talks to buy Actelion Ltd (ATLN.S) and is discussing a price of about $275 per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The potential deal, which could come as soon as next week, would value Actelion at about $29.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2hCMRLu

Actelion is in talks with Sanofi about a deal, Reuters reported on Wednesday, after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) abandoned efforts to buy the company.

Sanofi and Actelion could not immediately be reached for comment.

