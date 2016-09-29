FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Actelion to investigate all-oral MS combination therapy
#Health News
September 29, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Actelion to investigate all-oral MS combination therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss biotech group Actelion Ltd will investigate an all-oral combination therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), it said, calling it the first study of this approach for treating the neurological disorder.

It said it would study combining ponesimod and dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera) for patients with RMS. The POINT study will be conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Despite recent advances in the treatment of RMS, there remains a considerable medical need for improved long-term disease control without compromising patient safety. While combination therapy is a logical next step, it has likely been limited due to the potential risks associated with the longduration of action of existing products," it said on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Shields, edited by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
